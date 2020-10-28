Sudan: Conflict Resolution Workshop Starts Sessions

Al-Fasher — Zulfa Organization for Peace and Development and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) organized today, in Al-Fasher a workshop on Conflict Resolution and Peace Building for BCRM in Dar Al-Salm and Sarafai Area.

The organization Director Abdulla Adam Beshr, addressing the opening session, said the organization of the workshop comes in the context of implementation of the organization's plans and program aim at building up the local communities and develop its skills to contribute to development and cope with the current developments.

He said the workshop targets training of the community leaders and the religious leaderships, youth and women.