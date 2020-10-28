Sudan: Taayeshi Discusses Norwegian Support to Implementation of Peace Agreement

27 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi received at his office in the Republican Palace on Tuesday Norway's Special Envoy to the Sudan and South Sudan Dr. Endre Stiansen.

The Norwegian envoy affirmed in a press statement following the meeting his country's support to Glorious December Revolution and the transitional government.

He said he had presented congratulation to the government and people of the Sudan on the occasion of the signing of the Sudanese peace agreement in Juba, capital of the Republic of South Sudan.

Dr. Stiansen affirmed commitment of his country to support implementation of the peace agreement.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.