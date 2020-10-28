Sudan: Taayeshi Discusses Norwegian Support to Implementation of Peace Agreement

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi received at his office in the Republican Palace on Tuesday Norway's Special Envoy to the Sudan and South Sudan Dr. Endre Stiansen.

The Norwegian envoy affirmed in a press statement following the meeting his country's support to Glorious December Revolution and the transitional government.

He said he had presented congratulation to the government and people of the Sudan on the occasion of the signing of the Sudanese peace agreement in Juba, capital of the Republic of South Sudan.

Dr. Stiansen affirmed commitment of his country to support implementation of the peace agreement.