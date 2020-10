Khartoum — The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party(DUP), the Origin, Mohammed Osman Al-Mirghani has affirmed his party's support to the Transitional Period, stressing the necessity for cooperation to make it a success to hold fair and transparent elections.

Al-Mirghani, in statement he issued, Tuesday, congratulated the Sudanese people on the occasion of lifting the country's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism, describing the move as step on the right track.