Sudan: Official Holiday

Khartoum — The Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers has announced that Thursday, October 29, 2020, will be an official holiday nationwide on the occasion of Mawlid, the Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
Top Headlines: Sudan
