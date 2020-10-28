Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received consent of the European Council and Commission to the nomination of Abdel-Rahim Ahmed Khalil as Ambassador Extraordinary and Head of the Republic of Sudan's Mission to EU.
Top Headlines: Sudan
- Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Message From Isaias Afwerki
- Sudan: U.S. Lifts 23-Year Sanctions After Tough Conditions Met
- Ethiopia: Dam Talks Resume After Trump's 'Irresponsible' Remarks
- Sudan: Declaration for Freedom of Religion Signed in Sudan
- Sudan: Sudanese Have Little Hope for Speedy Govt Formation
- Sudan: New Prices for Gasoline and Benzene Announced
- Sudan: Al-Burhan Concludes Visit to Egypt
- Sudan: Employers' Delegation Reviews With Turkish Ambassador Economic Cooperation Relations
- South Sudan: Foundation Stone for Free Trade Zone Between Sudan and South Sudan Laid
- Sudan: Justice Ministry Reviews Cooperation With ICRC
- Sudan: Ministry Lays Foundation Stone for Sudan - S. Sudan Free Trade Zone
- Sudan: Al-Sisi Affirms Egyptian Support to Sudan
- Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Lauds Norwegian Efforts to Support Peace Process
- Sudan: Irrigation Minister - Reaching Tripartite Abiding Agreement Needs Political Will
- Sudan: FM Meets Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism
- Sudan: EU Consent to Nomination of Sudanese Ambassador