Uganda: Illegal Giveaway of Land in Mabira Worries NFA

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has raised an alarm over the illegal issuance of land titles to individuals on Mabira forest land in Buikwe District.

Several individuals with land titles are claiming part of the land.

Ms Aisha Alibhai, the NFA communications manager, said they had informed the National Environment Management Authority to deploy the environmental police protection unit as they wait for a verification report by surveyors.

"The challenge is that there are people getting illegal land titles, but we are also going to cancel them. We have tried to fight encroachment and it is not as much as it was some years ago," Ms Alibhai said at the weekend.

Mr Edward Sserwadda Musolo, one of the claimants, said he legally acquired 180 acres of land in 2016 after the district called for applicants.

"The land they [NFA] are talking about is not part of Mabira as they claim, it is just adjacent to the forest," Mr Musolo said.

He said the land initially belonged to a foreigner but when former president Idi Amin expelled Asians, a Ugandan, Mr Christopher Mudoola, took it over .

"That land was measuring 581 acres and we thought he [Mudoola] had a land title ,which wasn't the case. When the district advertised inviting people to apply for the land , I put in a request for 180 acres and Mr Mudoola requested for 399 acres," he said.

Mr Mathias Kigongo, the district chairperson, said the land was given out by the district land board .

"NFA thinks wherever there are trees; the land belongs to them, which is not true. The land that was given out to individuals was public land. By the time we gave out that land, NFA had already opened its boundaries and the said land was outside the boundaries. If NFA wanted to annex it to the forest reserve, they could have requested for it," Mr Kigongo said.

He, however, expressed worry over the continued encroachment.

"We have tried to fight encroachment on Mabira but we have failed because we lack a robust enforcement team to do the work. I am sure government has the capacity to save the forest and they better intervene now," Mr Kigongo said.

Mr Willy Kiwanuka Mubiru, the chairperson of Najjembe Division, advised government to compensate people on the disputed land if it wants to restore the forest.

FORESTS UNDER NFA

Last year , NFA recovered 40 hectares (124 acres) of Mabira forest that Mehta Group of Companies had turned into a sugar plantation. It reportedly took NFA three years to reclaim the land and the reclaimed part has since been replanted with indigenous trees. In 2007, President Museveni, attempted to give out a section of Mabira to Mehta for sugar growing, but the plan was botched after environmentalists and politicians staged demonstrations that resulted in the loss of lives. In 2017, a Joint Water and Environment Sector Review Report, carried out by Ministry of Water and Environment, indicated that the country's forest cover had dropped to 9 per cent, representing a 3 per cent drop in just two years. The report also revealed that 4,755 hectares of Mabira forest had been degraded and 1,500 hectares of were under restoration. Uganda has 506 central forest reserves managed by NFA which represents 15 per cent of the total forest cover. The other 85 per cent forest cover is managed by local governments, individuals and institutions.