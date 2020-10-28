Gambia: Heart Patient Solicits Support for Overseas Treatment

27 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Ten year old girl, Fatoumata Sanneh is seeking urgent assistance to undergo overseas treatment following her diagnosis of heart disease. She has been suffering from the disease for the past five years.

Her father, Saraba Sanneh told Foroyaa that Fatoumata needs surgery which can only be done overseas. His appeal for assistance came after a series of unsuccessful medical treatments in the country.

"Since my daughter has this sickness, we have been having sleepless nights and she suffers a lot whenever the sickness attacks her. Sometimes she experiences air-lock," Saraba said.

Saraba, who is a retired teacher, took Fatoumatta to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a heart disease. The hospital has since recommended for her to go for overseas treatment.

He therefore, appeals for assistance from the government, NGOs, Philanthropists etc. to help him facilitate the child's overseas treatment.

Saraba can be reached on the following telephone number: 2367625 or by contacting Foroyaa Newspaper.

