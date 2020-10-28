Sudan: FM Meets Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamar Edeen Ismail held virtual meeting , on the side lines of of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov.

The meeting discussed the efforts exerted by the UN in the fields of capacity building, combating terrorism and the mobilization of the related resources.

The International Official expressed keenness for holding the first Conference on terrorism Victims scheduled for next June and Sudan's participation in these activities as I t considered one of the most effective countries in combating terrorism.

The minister, on his turn, said combating terrorism is considered top priority for the Transitional Government in cooperation with the UN Office of encounter Terrorism.