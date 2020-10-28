Sudan: Irrigation Minister - Reaching Tripartite Abiding Agreement Needs Political Will

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia held a virtual meeting chaired by the South Minister of International Cooperation, the current Chairperson of the AU current session, Naledi Pandor, to review the resumption of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiations.

Statement issued, Tuesday, by the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said Sudan, during the meeting, affirmed its adherence to negotiation as the sole means for reaching satisfactory agreement on the Renaissance Dam.

The statement underlined that Sudan expressed reservation to continue negotiations with the same previous method that led to the suspension of the previous rounds, adding that Sudan submitted a proposal to give a greater role to experts and observers in the negotiation process.

"The three countries affirmed holding of a follow up meeting called for by Sudan to report to AU Headquarters, within a week, on the means for achieving concrete progress in the suspended negotiations "the statement said.

The statement emphasized that the stressed reaching a Tripartite abiding and satisfactory Agreement needs strong political will by the leaders of the concerned countries.