Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Lauds Norwegian Efforts to Support Peace Process

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has commended the efforts being exerted by Norway to support the Transitional Period to realize the comprehensive peace and the sustainable democracy.

This came when the Prime Minister met, Tuesday, at his office, the Special Norwegian Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Dr. Endre Stiansen, in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Omar Manis and the Norway Ambassador to Khartoum.

Hamdouk, during the meeting, expressed hope that the role of Norway and the partners will continue to complete the comprehensive peace with the leader Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo and Ustaz, Abdel Wahid Nur, besides supporting the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

The Norway diplomat congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion of signing the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, in Juba and the revocation of Sudan's name from the terrorist list, expressing his country's desire to continue its efforts to support Sudan in all fields.