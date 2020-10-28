Sudan: Al-Sisi Affirms Egyptian Support to Sudan

27 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi , on Tuesday, received the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in the presence of the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Dr. Mohammed Shaker, Director of General Intelligence, Abbas Kamel and the Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum.

The Official Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency, Bassam Radi said Presiden Al-Sisi welcomed his brother, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, referring to the historical relations and the joint interest of the people of the Nile Valley.

"President Al-Sisi has affirmed the Egyptian strategic unshakeable stance towards Sudan's security and stability and Egypt's keenness to continue cooperation and coordination with Sudan in all files of mutual interest" Radi explained.

