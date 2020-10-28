Sudan: Ministry Lays Foundation Stone for Sudan - S. Sudan Free Trade Zone

Al-Jabalain — Ministries of Finance and Defense, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for Al-Makhali Free Trade Zone, in Al-Jabalain Locality, White Nile State, to develop border trade between the two countries.

The event was witnessed by the Ministers of Defense and Trade, Customs Director, the Wali(governor) of the White Nile State, besides Minister of Inferior, Police Director and the General Intelligence Service Director of the Republic of South Sudan.

Minister of Finance and Economic planning, addressing the ceremony, reviewed the economic benefits of the free zones and its contribution to develop relations between the countries, referring to the historical relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Defense Minister, Yassin Ibrahim has revealed that the Joint Sudan-South Sudan Political and Security Mechanism agreed to open ten border crossings between the two countries.

The minister said the launching of Al-Jabalain-Kosti Free Zones and the resumption of river navigation with the Republic of South Sudan necessitates working out of a long-term strategy to serve the people of the two countries.