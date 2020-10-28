Sudan: Justice Ministry Reviews Cooperation With ICRC

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr Edeen Abdul Bari received, Tuesday, at his office, the President of the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC).

The meeting discussed the ICRC operations in Sudan including the situations of the prisons and inmates and the possibility for ICRC contributions to improve the situations in Sudanese prisons.

The minister thanked the ICRC President for the independency and transparency, pledging to review the means for strengthening ICRC role to guarantee the human rights.