South Sudan: Foundation Stone for Free Trade Zone Between Sudan and South Sudan Laid

Al-Jabalein — Sudan and Southern Sudan have laid the foundation stone for the Free Trade Zone in Makhalif area of the Jabalein Locality at the White Nile state to promote and develop border trade between the two countries.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali enumerated, when addressing the celebration organized on this occasion, the economic benefits of the free zones and their contributions to the development of the relations among nations, referring to the deep-rooted relations between the Sudan and the State of South Sudan.

The minister poined out that the free zones would provide several job opportunities for the residents of the area and achieve large returns to the state treasury from free currency, stressing that the free zone, in its first phase, will focus on an industrial project based on export-oriented products depending on state tremendous resources, reiterating the transitional government's affirmation of cooperation with the State of South Sudan.

For his part, the governor of White Nile State Ismail Warraq affirmed that the Locality of Al-Jabalein enjoyed diverse resources that contribute to the success of this free zone, pledging that the white Nile State will become the first state in attracting investments.

Warraq assured that the peace agreement signed in Juba recently would contribute to bloodshed and open a new page in the country's history based on development and prosperity.