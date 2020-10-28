South Sudan: Foundation Stone for Free Trade Zone Between Sudan and South Sudan Laid

27 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Jabalein — Sudan and Southern Sudan have laid the foundation stone for the Free Trade Zone in Makhalif area of the Jabalein Locality at the White Nile state to promote and develop border trade between the two countries.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali enumerated, when addressing the celebration organized on this occasion, the economic benefits of the free zones and their contributions to the development of the relations among nations, referring to the deep-rooted relations between the Sudan and the State of South Sudan.

The minister poined out that the free zones would provide several job opportunities for the residents of the area and achieve large returns to the state treasury from free currency, stressing that the free zone, in its first phase, will focus on an industrial project based on export-oriented products depending on state tremendous resources, reiterating the transitional government's affirmation of cooperation with the State of South Sudan.

For his part, the governor of White Nile State Ismail Warraq affirmed that the Locality of Al-Jabalein enjoyed diverse resources that contribute to the success of this free zone, pledging that the white Nile State will become the first state in attracting investments.

Warraq assured that the peace agreement signed in Juba recently would contribute to bloodshed and open a new page in the country's history based on development and prosperity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.