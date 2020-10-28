Sudan: Employers' Delegation Reviews With Turkish Ambassador Economic Cooperation Relations

Khartoum — A joint meeting was held Tuesday between the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Sudanese Businessmen and Employers Federation (SBEF) Eng. Hashim Salah Matar and the Turkish Ambassador in Khartoum Dr. Irfan Naziroglu, at the premises of Turkish Embassy, in the presence of the SBEF Secretary of External Relations Dr. Abdul-Halim Issa Timan.

The meeting underlined the specialty of economic and commercial relations Between Sudan and Turkey.

Dr. Timan said, in a statement to SUNA, that the meeting discussed mechanisms for strengthening and mobilizing the economic and commercial cooperation relations between Sudan and Turkey, the importance of increasing the volume of trade exchange and the role of the private sector in the two countries in achieving the joint objectives in light of the privacy of the relations between Sudan and Turkey, pointing out that the SBEF delegation underscored, during the meeting, the importance of accelerating the pace of cooperation between the two sides and the need to coordinate the joint efforts between the private and the public sectors in the two countries in order to achieve the mutual interests, in addition to the need to facilitate the process of granting visas to businessmen in the two countries.

Dr. Timan added that the SBEF delegation stressed the determination to expand the base of commercial relations with various countries in order to open the way for the private sector in Sudan to engage into trade relations that benefit the national economy and contribute to the exploitation of the potentials, natural resources and the huge opportunities that Sudan enjoys.

He pointed out that the meeting came as a continuation of the previous meeting with the Turkey's commercial advisor in Khartoum, Göktuk Bayry, to agree on mechanisms for expanding economic and trade cooperation relations, referring to the importance of activating the Sudanese-Turkish Joint Business Council and naming members of the Sudanese side in the Council, appreciating the efforts of the Turkish ambassador in Khartoum and his concern to strengthen the joint cooperation relations.