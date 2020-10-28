Sudan: Al-Burhan Concludes Visit to Egypt

27 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi , on Tuesday, affirmed their country's adherence to reach an abiding agreement on filling and operation of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Official Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador, Basam Radi underlined that the meeting of the two presidents focused on overall regional issues of common interest.

"The meeting reviewed the developments of the Renaissance Dam File in the light of the current situation of the AU sponsored- Tripartite Negotiations between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia"Radi indicated.

He stressed Sudan and Egypt agreed on the importance of the water issue for the Sudanese and Egyptian people as it considered a national security issue.

Meanwhile, Al-Burhan and the accompanied delegation returned here, today concluding a one-day visit to Egypt.

