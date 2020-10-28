Zimbabwe: High-Tech Servers to Boost E-Learning At Varsities

Five universities yesterday received high-technology servers worth millions of dollars, as Government intensifies its commitment to ensure a safe learning environment.

The servers which will also provide e-learning and collaborative learning at higher tertiary education (HTE) institutions in the country were given to the University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Harare Institute of Technology, National University of Science of Technology and Great Zimbabwe University.

Despite being located at the five institutions, the servers will service all tertiary institutions in the country.

Handing over the servers to vice chancellors of the five institutions in Harare, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira, said Government remains committed to the provision of quality education through digital transformation.

"The Government remains committed to the provision of quality education through the digital transformation of our higher and tertiary education institutions. This is evident through the acquisition of these high-tech servers to support the physical and digital infrastructure," said Prof Murwira.

"This initiative is also part of Government commitment to ensure a safe learning environment during this Covid-19 era. In this regard Government acquired five high-tech servers in order to support HTE institutions in delivering e-learning programmes."

Prof Murwira said Government was quickly moving forward to implement a higher education system guided by a national strategic intent as pronounced by the desire to attain an upper middle income economy by year 2030 as expounded by President Mnangagwa.

As Zimbabwe moves to modernise and industrialise, Prof Murwira said Government has configured higher and tertiary education system from 3.0 to 5.0

GZU Vice Chancellor Prof Rungano Zvobgo welcomed the procurement of servers saying they will go a long way in providing the learning technological needs of universities and colleges.