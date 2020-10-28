Zimbabwe: Confusion Over Miss Tourism Zim

Preparations are on course for the inaugural Miss Tourism Zimbabwe World 2020 which is the brainchild of a local company 24/7 Entertainment.

The organisation has since invited models to take part, although the name is still subject to controversy since the name is already licensed under Sarah Mpofu.

The pageant which is being hosted in conjunction with Channel D will see 15 models vying for the title on November 21.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the general manager of 24/7 Entertainment, Tapfumaneyi Vivian Banhire, said the organisation was ready to host the pageant.

"We have done all our research and preparations are at an advanced stage. The grand finale would be held on November 21 and the auditions dates have been set.

"The winner will represent the country in China in December. Auditions will be held in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo and those who are far from the selected cities can do virtual auditions. We have cash prizes and a branded Toyota IST for the queen while the princesses will not walk away empty handed, but will receive consolation prizes."

Asked how they will hold the auditions with only a few weeks left before the international event in December, Banhire allayed fears of sending half-baked contestants to China, saying they had put systems in place to ensure that everything will go according to plan.

"Yes, it is true that there is not much time left. However, for this inaugural pageant we will be working with seasoned models to assist us in grooming the participants.

"After the winner is crowned, we will assemble some modelling gurus and experts so that they can hone her skills in grooming and deportment.

"We have engaged the likes of Wilbert Rukato, founder member of Size 4 Modelling Agency, in this pageantry to assist with his expertise and we hope to achieve the best," he said.

The final 15 contestants would be in boot camp from 16-20 November under the guidance of Hazel Masvanhise to take them through the paces.

Banhire added that all logistics pertaining to the national pageant would be revealed soon.

"We will unveil the theme, cash prize amount and other logistical measures ahead of the show in November. I can assure the nation that the 15 contestants who will be in the boot camp will receive proper grooming and deportment lessons."

Despite the development, there is still confusion over the use of the pageant name amid revelations that Sarah Mpofu is the current holder of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe licence As such, no other organisation can host a pageant with a similar name.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson Godfrey Koti, confirmed the decision by 24/7 Entertainment to hold a national pageant. Koti however urged the new players to change their name to avoid confusion or infringement with the other part.

"We are happy to have more players in modelling. Either way, having many pageants in the country is not a problem because this promotes tourism. However having a pageant with similar, if not the same name jeopardise relations with the other,"

"I understand that the new players in the game are using the name, which we licensed Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda to run all provincial under the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

"No one can use the same name. We have met with 24/7 Entertainment and we encouraged them to change their name so that it will not infringe on the other party or confuse models.