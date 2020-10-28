Zimbabwe: Bosso Await Signal to Get Coach Back

HIGHLANDERS will only consider taking back coach Mark Harrison when they have a definite position regarding the return of domestic football.

The Briton is holed up in his native England after his contract with the Bulawayo giants was temporarily shelved at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Harare City gaffer was hardly two months, into his new job at Bosso, when football activities were halted as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe seven months ago.

As the ripple effects of the epidemic knocked at the former champions' door, with principal sponsors NetOne pulling out, the club were also hit hard after their benefactors who had committed to pay Harrison in foreign currency pulled out of the deal.

The benefactors' businesses in South Africa, Botswana and the UK were affected by the pandemic and they could no longer afford to commit themselves to the arrangement.

Bosso were left with no better option, but to negotiate for a temporary suspension of Harrison's contract.

The players have been training alone, at home, following virtual instructions with Harrison, hoping things will get better.

Football activities have since been allowed to commence, but under strict health guidelines.

The Premier Soccer League last week issued a circular to clubs, advising them to get ready for the return of action, but as of yesterday, most of the clubs in the top-flight had not started group training.

Some don't even have a clue about when they are going to start.

"At the moment, nothing has changed pertaining to coach Mark (Harrison's) post," said Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders spokesperson.

"The contract is still suspended and we will only be in a position to say something when football activities commence.

"At the moment, we haven't started group training. Having our coach back is one thing on top of our minds, but we cannot say anything now because, practically, football activities haven't commenced yet."

Harrison, meanwhile, is celebrating the news that football is back in the country and is confident he will be back at Bosso sooner rather than later.

He said he has been in contact with the Highlanders management and has his bag packed ready to fly back to Zimbabwe as soon as possible.

"I am 100 percent ready to return, I am waiting for Highlanders to tell me when I must come back, my bags are packed, ready to fly," he said.

There are also prospects of the Briton brokering a twinning deal between the Bulawayo side and English Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest were on the verge of partnering Harare City last season, but the deal appears to have collapsed after Harrison, who was the main link between the two clubs, left the municipality club.

While other clubs like Highlanders continue to wait for an official signal, or for resources to have their players tested before commencing training, some clubs have regrouped for training sessions.

The Herald understands that teams like ZPC Kariba, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Cranborne Bullets have been making arrangements for their players to start training.

Some of the clubs have taken the initiative to test their players with ZIFA, who committed to doing so, seemingly shifting positions.