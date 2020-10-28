Rwanda: Dutch Police Arrests Genocide Suspect Mugenzi

27 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The Dutch Police's International Crimes Team has arrested a 71-year-old genocide suspect of whom reports from the Netherlands indicate is Joseph Mugenzi.

The suspect who claimed to be a former bank clerk and a pharmacy owner in Kigali in 1994 was arrested on Tuesday, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service said.

Rwanda has requested for the extradition of Joseph Mugenzi for crimes committed against the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Mugenzi was tried and convicted in absentia by a Gacaca court for crimes of genocide.

He is, however, eligible for retrial, should he be extradited to Rwanda.

The Genocide suspect who has been living in the Netherlands since 2000 was the president of FDU-Inkingi, an unregistered political group that is known to openly deny the Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi.

According to the Dutch prosecution, the fugitive had been granted asylum in 2,000.

However, in 2013, the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) revoked the residence permit granted to him after the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official message about him.

Joseph Mugenzi is a father of René Mugenzi, who, incidentally was last week sentenced to 27 months in prison in the United Kingdom, after he was convicted for stealing £220,000 (approximately Rwf279m) from a Catholic Church in Norwich.

The Netherlands has extradited two Genocide fugitives while one has been deported.

