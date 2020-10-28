Liberia: 'No Political Protest At Temple of Justice' - Montserrado County Attorney Warns

28 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Montserrado County Chief Prosecutor, Cllr. Edwin Martin says the premises of the Temple of Justice as no-go-zone for any group including political parties seeking to stage protests saying they risk being arrested.

Cllr. Martin in a press statement indicated that the consequences of these demonstrations and protests have creates tension and serious distraction in the activities of all the courts.

He said this act is ugly, adding the rights and dignity of the courts and actors of the judiciary must be respected and protected at all times.

"The dignity, sanctity and powers of the Honorable Supreme Court and all courts on the premises of the Temple of Justice must be respected and protected under our laws," he said.

"It is the legal responsibility of the Ministry of Justice to ensure that the Honorable Chief Justice, Associate Justices, judges of lower courts and premises of the Temple of Justice are protected and not disturbed in any form or manner."

Violators, according to him, who illegally enter the premises with the intent or motive to create chaos or in any form to impede the movement of the Chief Justice, Associate Justices and Judges will be arrested and prosecuted in keeping with law.

