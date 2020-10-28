Liberia: Handball Association Begins Preparation for 2020/2021 League

27 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — The president of the Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA) has confirmed preparation for their 2020/2021 national league after receiving US$4,148 from the International Handball Federation (IHF).

Jonathan Kollie said in order for them as officials to help enhance the smooth running of the upcoming league, they have taken some positive steps for the growth of the league from the money received from their international body.

"During the COVID-19, we received little over US$$4,148 from the International Handball Federation (IHF) about one and a half month ago which is now helping to our fight against the virus," he said.

He said they were warned to use the fund for handball activities, something he says they are abiding by.

He explained that after receiving the money, they as officials and executive committee members of the association met and agreed to purchase some important equipment for both technical and administrative use.

"We have purchased five sets of iron goal poles along with five nets which cost US$1,750, laptop, desktop, photocopy machine which cost US$750, eight sets of jerseys, one for each of the association's eight registered teams," Kollie said.

Kollie paid homage to members of his association's registered team officials and players for the responsible manner in which they have continued their fight against COVID-19.

According to Kollie, the LNHA 2020 league is expected to start in late November or early December 2020 and will follow the Ministries of Health and Youth and Sports COVID 19 guideline.

