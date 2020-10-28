Malawi: Nkhotakota Man Arrested for Sexual Assault On 3 Minors

A 60-year-old man in Nkhotakota is currently in police custody at Nkhunga Police Station in the district after defiling three minors all aged between seven and eight.

The suspect, Gomani Adriano who hails from Mulasa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje District is reportedly said to have been married before.

On Monday, a mother to one of the victims realised that her Standard 3 daughter was missing when she returned from her business place in the afternoon.

In the course of searching, she was told by a neighbor of the suspect that she had seen her enter his house.

The neighbors alerted others who managed to catch him in the act.

The victim revealed that she is not the only girl being defiled by the suspect but her two friends as well.

In return, the defiled girl said, the suspect gave them money to buy sweets each time he had sex with them.

Gomani will appear in court soon to answer a charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.