Malawi: Court Sentences Two to Four Years Ihl for Burglary and Theft

Chitipa — Chitipa First Grade Magistrate Court on Monday convicted and sentenced Doshi Masebo, 18, and Mark Mwenechanya,18, to four years imprisonment with hard labor each for burglary and theft.

The Court heard through state prosecutor, James Kanyumbu that on the night of October 18, 2020 the two broke into the house of Forward Masebo at Chilalika One Village, TA Mwenemisuku in Chitipa and stole cash amounting to K172, 000.

Appearing before court, the suspects pleaded guilty to the offences and the first convict had nothing to say on mitigation while the second said he was a standard eight learner.

In his submission, inspector Kanyumbu asked the court for a stiffer punishment saying the convicts planned to commit the offences.

"The two conspired and committed the offences at night which means they are dangerous criminals and should be rightfully treated," he said.

When passing sentence, magistrate Billy Ngosi concurred with the state saying the offences committed are serious ones, committed in company and the value of the money stolen is huge.

"Burglary contravenes section 309(2)(a) of the penal code and attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment while theft contravenes section 278 of the penal code and attracts a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment with hard labor," said Ngosi.

However, he said he had considered leniency due to their age and sentenced them to 48 months for Burglary and fifteen months IHL for theft, to run concurrently.

Doshi Masebo hails from Mwandisi village while Mark Mwenechanya comes from Mbowe village both in the area of TA Mwenemisuku, Chitipa.