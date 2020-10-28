Tanzania: Chadema Running Mate Promises Private Sector Full Growth

27 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Shagata in Mwanza

CHAMA Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) presidential candidate running mate, Mr Salum Mwalimu has said that if elected, his party led government will ensure the private sector becomes sustainable and grow in the country.

Mr Mwalimu made the statement during a public rally at Mirongo Grounds in Mwanza, over the weekend, before teaming up with their presidential candidate, Mr Tundu Lissu for their final campaign meeting in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

"Should Tanzanians elect our party in tomorrow's General Election, we will ensure the country creates more employment opportunities through increased support to the private sector," he added.

Elaborating, he noted that their engagement and good working environment will be availed to the sector will and result into creation of more job opportunities for Tanzanians.

Mr Mwalimu further said: "The private sector is vibrant and will also stimulate the national economy. If we win this coming election, we will immediately convene a meeting with business community to discuss and identify challenges; they face and devise strategies to remove them."

He added that the Chadema led government will encourage the private sector to invest in various economic areas, mentioning them as agriculture, fishing, mining, tourism among others.

"Unemployment is still a big issue in our country and it requires proper means to address it and one way is to solve the problem by fully engaging with the private sector. The presence of good policy will motivate foreign and internal investors," he added.

On his part, Nyamagana constituency Member of Parliament aspirant on Chadema ticket, Mr John Pambalu, who also doubles as the National Chairman of Youth Committee (BAVICHA) said that if elected, he will ensure the area youth fully participates in economic activities.

He said that participation of all people in economic activities was important for their income generation and the growth of the nation's economy at large.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.