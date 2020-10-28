Tanzania: Chadema Running Mate Promises Private Sector Full Growth

CHAMA Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) presidential candidate running mate, Mr Salum Mwalimu has said that if elected, his party led government will ensure the private sector becomes sustainable and grow in the country.

Mr Mwalimu made the statement during a public rally at Mirongo Grounds in Mwanza, over the weekend, before teaming up with their presidential candidate, Mr Tundu Lissu for their final campaign meeting in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

"Should Tanzanians elect our party in tomorrow's General Election, we will ensure the country creates more employment opportunities through increased support to the private sector," he added.

Elaborating, he noted that their engagement and good working environment will be availed to the sector will and result into creation of more job opportunities for Tanzanians.

Mr Mwalimu further said: "The private sector is vibrant and will also stimulate the national economy. If we win this coming election, we will immediately convene a meeting with business community to discuss and identify challenges; they face and devise strategies to remove them."

He added that the Chadema led government will encourage the private sector to invest in various economic areas, mentioning them as agriculture, fishing, mining, tourism among others.

"Unemployment is still a big issue in our country and it requires proper means to address it and one way is to solve the problem by fully engaging with the private sector. The presence of good policy will motivate foreign and internal investors," he added.

On his part, Nyamagana constituency Member of Parliament aspirant on Chadema ticket, Mr John Pambalu, who also doubles as the National Chairman of Youth Committee (BAVICHA) said that if elected, he will ensure the area youth fully participates in economic activities.

He said that participation of all people in economic activities was important for their income generation and the growth of the nation's economy at large.