Tanzania: 'Ccm Has Clear Plans of Upgrading Southern Region'

RESIDENTS of Southern Regions have all reasons to voting for CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, since he is capable of working for their interest, given his determinations of transforming the country.

Dr Magufuli, who is seeking re-election after serving country for the past five years as the Head of State, is also looking forward to opening up the southern region for its people to continue tapping the economic opportunities available for their development.

Making the remarks, while addressing a campaign rally in Liwale constituency, Lindi region over the weekend, ahead of tomorrow's General Election, CCM Member of Central Committee Kassim Majaliwa further said that the ruling party has clear plans of upgrading the southern region.

"Our presidential candidate Dr Magufuli had planned to come by himself here, but he couldn't make it. By the time he was about to come, he received a State guest-the President of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, as you know Malawi is our good neighbour," he said.

Mr Majaliwa, who is the Prime Minister also campaigned for Liwale constituency, Member of Parliament aspirant, Zuberi Kuchauka and local government councillors on CCM ticket, noting that they are the ones capable of bringing development.

He was of the view that the country needs to have visionary leaders, and in fact, they are from CCM given their party manifesto that has clear plans on implementation of different development projects as have been seen.

"For the past five years, Dr Magufuli has done a lot for Lindi region and the whole country, all we need is to vote for him to continue serving the country for our own interest and benefit," said Mr Majaliwa.

In another development, the Premier said the government would continue looking for the markets of cashew nuts produced in the country.

He said, the government doesn't buy the crop, but creates a good environment and opportunities for the produce to get reliable markets.

"In 2018, cashew-nut traders boycotted to buy the produce from farmers in Southern regions at a price of 1,800/- per kilogramme that is why, President John Magufuli issued 900bn/- to be spent on buying the cashews at a price of not less than 3,000/- per kilogramme," he said.

According to him, the money was spent on paying farmers and other logistics expenses.

"Right now, there are councils, which get 5 per cent of their revenue from the transaction that was done; all these would be paid accordingly.

"Cashew-nut is among the strategic crop that earns the country a lot of foreign currency, and it was in a list of produce that were affected by the fall of price in the world market," he said.