Tanzania: Turn Out Enmasse to Pick Credible Leaders - Peace Committee

27 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

RUKWA Regional Peace Committee has called upon their members to turn out enmasse tomorrow and vote for leaders of their choices as enshrined in country's constitution.

Equally the committee called upon religious leaders to continue preaching peace, love and tranquility during and after tomorrow's General Election.

The committee that comprises religious leaders from various denominations across the region unanimously resolved that seeking God's divine intervention will help Tanzanians organise and peacefully vote leaders of their choices.

The prayer was organised by the committee and held at Kizwite Secondary School playing ground, however, they expressed their dismay over any political leader, who will entice his people to cause chaos during and after the polls.

Explaining, Rukwa Regional Chief Sheikh, Rashid Akilimali cautioned that some countries are still struggling to restore peace after taking it for granted, saying: "Some of our neighbours have been in such conflicts and are struggling to restore it... .Tanzanians should learn a lesson from them."

On his part, Committee acting Chairman Bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church (KKKT) Diocese of Lake Tanganyika, Rev Ambele Mwaipopo said voters should be careful and elect only candidates with clear policies and promote peace and unity.

"It is worth noting that peace and unity contribute to economic growth and improve lives of the citizens for the sake f our nation," he explained.

Commenting, Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Joachim Wangabo assured the citizens that Wednesday's general election will be conducted peacefully, adding that State organs are well prepared to encounter any deviant behaviour should be seen.

