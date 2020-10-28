Tanzania: JPM's Development History Speaks Volumes - Majaliwa

THE ruling party CCM has asked Tanzanians to remain firm and avoid being divided on religious grounds, ahead of the General Election slated for tomorrow.

Party's member of Central Committee, who is also the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, made the call yesterday while on his way to Ruangwa from Liwale via Nachingwea in Lindi region.

He asked Lindi residents to avoid being manipulated by any religious leaders, who propagates ill-religious ideologies ahead of the general election, insisting that the country needs to maintain the prevailing peace and unity.

"As the country, we are approaching the general election, let's stand firm and maintain the peace and unity that have been inherited from our founding fathers, we should continue respecting each other by not championing and considering our tribes, colour, religious differences or any other factor," he said.

Mr Majaliwa asked the residents to vote for CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, because his development records speak volumes in all parts of the country.

"We don't need a president, who would give away our natural resources such as minerals available in the country, it's only Dr Magufuli who is determined to defend all the resources for the country to benefit accordingly," he maintained.

Expounding, he said for the past five years, the government managed to undertake a number of development projects in health, education, water, infrastructure and electricity and that if re-elected, the ruling party will continue doing more.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa said a total of 1.3bn/- has been issued for the feasibility study that would see the Kilwa- Nangurukuru- Liwale road being built to a tarmac level.

He said, as the construction of the road that has 258km stretch is about to begin, and the government is about to complete the design of the 185km road from Liwale to Ruangwa via Nachingwea.

Speaking on Liwale road, Mr Majaliwa said the government has issued 1.7bn/- for the construction, while some 891m/- has been released to repair Sanabu - Mangota - Mponda, Mchanda - Ngosha Bucha, Wamao- Soko la Zain and Reiner Club- Nyanga roads to tarmac level.

"There are other projects on the health sector that have been allocated enough budgets," assured Mr Majaliwa, who has remained the unchallenged MP for Ruangwa constituency for the tomorrow's polls.