South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Crude Oil Theft

27 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Five suspects aged between 25 and 33 have been arrested for possession of suspected stolen diesel and tampering as well damaging essential infrastructure.

Last week Friday Transnet officials reported a pressure drop on one of its valve in Cornelia and immediately contacted the local police.

The visible policing members visited the scene and established that the valve was damaged and crude oil estimated at approximately R150 000-00 was allegedly stolen.

Later the same day, Serious Organised Crime Members assisted by Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad and Fidelity Security Services followed up on information concerning suspects who were in possession of suspected stolen crude oil at a Plot in Boksburg.

Almost 40 000 litres of crude oil, two trucks with trailers, two vehicles, a generator pump and other various items were seized.

The five suspects inclusive of a female lawyer were also rounded up.

The five Daniel Zuinavashe (33), Jabulani Ntshingila (29), Enough Stuurman (26), Jeremiah Mopeli ( 25) and Zama Cele (31) appeared briefly before the magistrate at Vosloorus on Tuesday on charges of possession of suspected stolen property (crude oil) and tempering with essential infrastructure.

The case has since been transferred to the Vrede Magistrate Court and they are expected to appear again 02 November 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.