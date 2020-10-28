South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Crude Oil Theft

press release

Five suspects aged between 25 and 33 have been arrested for possession of suspected stolen diesel and tampering as well damaging essential infrastructure.

Last week Friday Transnet officials reported a pressure drop on one of its valve in Cornelia and immediately contacted the local police.

The visible policing members visited the scene and established that the valve was damaged and crude oil estimated at approximately R150 000-00 was allegedly stolen.

Later the same day, Serious Organised Crime Members assisted by Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad and Fidelity Security Services followed up on information concerning suspects who were in possession of suspected stolen crude oil at a Plot in Boksburg.

Almost 40 000 litres of crude oil, two trucks with trailers, two vehicles, a generator pump and other various items were seized.

The five suspects inclusive of a female lawyer were also rounded up.

The five Daniel Zuinavashe (33), Jabulani Ntshingila (29), Enough Stuurman (26), Jeremiah Mopeli ( 25) and Zama Cele (31) appeared briefly before the magistrate at Vosloorus on Tuesday on charges of possession of suspected stolen property (crude oil) and tempering with essential infrastructure.

The case has since been transferred to the Vrede Magistrate Court and they are expected to appear again 02 November 2020.