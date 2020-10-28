Liberia: 'Justice Minister Musa Dean No Longer Member of Dean And Associates' - Firm Clarifies As It Open New Offices in Monrovia

28 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The DEAN and ASSOCIATES INC. has distanced itself from Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean, stating that he has no share in the firm and doesn't bring or take money from the firm. The disclaimer was made during the grand opening of the firm's new offices in Monrovia.

Cllr. Bushuben M. Keita, Executive Director of the firm, confirmed that Cllr. Dean is a founding shareholder but withdrew his share after he was appointed Justice Minister.

His comments were in response to a query from Cllr. Kofi Woods who served as guest speaker at the grand opening.

"Cllr. Dean does not take money from here and doesn't bring money here," Cllr. Keita stated.

In his statement Cllr. Kofi Woods cautioned the firm to provide the disclaimer with the now Justice Minister so as to avoid unfair advantages given to the firm against other firms because of the Minister of Justice's proximity to power.

"It is important to establish very well that this firm existed before Musa Dean became Justice Minister, so, we don't follow the trend that the Justice Minister's firm gives undue advantage to anybody."

In support to his concern, Cllr. Woods explained a scenario of former House Speaker Richard Henry who he said was operating and law firm and representing the interest of Firestone and other concessions while still in the Legislature.

I got my motivation from my experience

Cllr. Woods, known for his stance on human rights issues, said he his motivation to become a layer was backed by his experience of being victimized under the Samuel K. Doe government where he was banned from working in the country because of his advocacy on issues of national concern.

"Because of my experience, that is why my background as a lawyer is to represent people and help others," he said.

Give life to the law

In his comments as guest speaker at the event, he cautioned his colleagues to "give life to the law" because, according to him, humans promulgate these laws.

He also stressed on the need for lawyers to remain professional in their deals in a way that will regain or maintain public trust in the judiciary.

Atty. Woods: "The public trust in the Judiciary is eroding by the day and these criticisms must lead to self-assessment and evaluation of ourselves as lawyers.

"The ethical dimension of our work must drive our professional work, the way we deal with our clients and the Public must be driven by ethical standards. Laws must be used as the vehicle of social change and not for only money making."

He frowned on lawyers who compromise the interest of their clients for money. "We cannot be doing that. The law profession is a dignified profession. My hope is that when the Legislature fails our people, the Executive fails us the judiciary must hold the society at balance by bringing the nation to sanity and revive our consciousness."

He expressed optimism that the Dean and Associates INC. will work to offer hope and restore values of the law profession. "We lawyers cannot be zombies, we must remain professional, this nation cannot turn into a zombie nation."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.