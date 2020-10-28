Liberia: Accident Victims' Relatives, Kinsmen Call for Investigation Into Alleged Murdered of Survivors

Ganta — A group of citizens, led by the Superintendent of Nimba County, Nelson Korquoi are calling on the Government of Liberia to investigate circumstances leading to the death of accident victims alleged to have been killed while fighting for his life in Bong County.

On Tuesday, October 20, a vehicle reportedly transporting seven people to Monrovia was involved in a tragic accident at the infamous 'Kpar-Kor' Hill in Salala District, Bong County, leaving five dead.

Kpar-kor Hill is a curvy and steeped Hill that is notorious for deadly road accident cases. It is alleged that some of the victims were chased and murdered by nearby residents of the accident scene while fighting for their lives.

According to Superintendent Korquoi, the robbers took away the victims' valuables including money, cellphones, goods and other items they had with them.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa recently, the Nimba superintended said after the accident, he went along with relatives of the victims to the accident scene to retrieve some of their items but were resisted by individuals who he claimed looted the truck that was involved in the accident.

According to him, the barbaric acts by residents of the area have been perpetrated for so long and should no longer be tolerated.

He called on the Government of Liberia through the Liberia National Police (LNP) to launch an investigation into the alleged crime to bring those found culpable to justice.

He also called on his counterpart, Superintendent Esther Walker of Bong County to condemn the inhumane behaviors of her citizens and to warn them desist from such barbaric acts.

"This is not a good behavior that is being practiced by citizens of our sisterly county of Bong," he said. I am calling on the superintendent to admonish her citizens to desist from such acts. We all should be our brothers and sisters' keepers by rescuing travelers whenever they are in need of help, not harming them."

Joining the Nimba Superintendent, a group of citizens, under the banner, the New Yourpea Development Association (NEYODA), expressed frustration over the alleged murder of one of the accident's victims, Mitchell Karson Zeat, who happened to be their kinsmen.

According to NEYODA, Zeat was unmercifully beaten to death by criminals who made away with his money and other belongings, just as they did to the others.

In a statement issued on Monday through it Co-chairman, George M. Yealue, NEYODA said "With such a heartbreaking behavior that is always reported along the Monrovia-Gbarnga Highway during motor accidents and other incidents, we are calling on the government to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice in order to prevent its recurrence."

The citizens also used the medium to extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of Mitchell and Artington Bue Wonyagror, another kinsmen, who met their untimely demise in the accident.

New Yourpea, is a major town in Kparplee Administrative District located in District #6, Nimba County.