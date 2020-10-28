Liberia: Liberty Party Sets to Elect New Standard Bearer Amid Adoption of Amended Constitution

Monrovia — Liberty Party (LP) has amended its constitution making significant changes to the powers of its standard-bearer/political leader.

The changes, according to the current standard bearer, was endorsed during the party's national executive council sitting held August 1-2 in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The changes have also been communicated to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

According to Article six of the Liberty Party revised constitution, the Standard Bearer shall be the leader and Chief Representative Spokesperson only during election year.

It reveals that following the conclusion of the party's primaries, the presidential nominee shall be deemed the standard bearer of the party.

It also states that the Standard Bearer shall be formally elected at the National Convention to serve as the candidate for President of Liberia for the ensuing presidential and general elections.

"If the Standard Bearer is elected President of the Republic, he or she automatically becomes political leader of the party, and remains as such until after his/her tenure. However, if the Standard Bearer is not elected President, the Standard Bearer position shall cease to exist ninety (90) days immediately after the presidential election, and the Standard Bearer automatically becomes the political leader".

The revised constitution discloses that during election years, the Standard Bearer/Political Leader, in consultation and collaboration with the NEC, shall formulate policy and procedures to implement the decisions of the National Convention as provided for in Article VIII, and take such other actions and proper measures that he/she deem as necessary to advance the best interest of the party.

The new constitution of the opposition LP rule out the Standard Bearer or Political Leader guiding or directing the national affairs of the party, through the Executive Council until he/she is replaced as stipulated in the constitution of 2018.

It also rules out the Standard Bearer or Political Leader of the LP, with the consent of the Executive Council, filling in vacancies of elected officials at the national and local levels, or calling special sessions of the National Convention.

The revised constitution of the LP also calls for the National Chairperson of the party to be the Chief Administrative Officer of the party, and also serves as Chief Representative Spokesperson of the party in the absence of the Standard Bearer/Political Leader.

The document reveals that the National Chairperson shall also direct and coordinate the affairs of the party in collaboration with the National Executive Council (NEC), carry out the mandates of the National Convention and Special Convention, NEC, and be the Presiding Officer of the National Convention, except as provided under Article VIII.

The revised constitution clothed the Chairperson of the LP with the authority of coordinating the activities of the Standard Bearer/Political Leader, "as they relate to the national and county offices and diaspora chapters, call and presides over meetings of the NEC, appoint and supervise senior staff members as may be necessary to carry out his function.

The revised constitution ruled out the Standard Bearer or Political Leader of the LP appointing a Convention Chair over the National Chairperson when a National Convention is called.