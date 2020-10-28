Liberia: More Liberians Would Get Sick, if...

A Liberian Physician Assistant and proprietor of the Peace Home Medical Clinic in Paynesville outside Monrovia warns here that Liberians would continue to get sick due to bad food products and medical drugs being brought into the country by unscrupulous individuals.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The New Dawn on 26 October in Paynesville, Mr. Joseph T. K. Boakai notes that most Liberians are being exposed to eating contaminated food products and taking in expired drugs, which poses serious threat to their health.

He explains some of the medical drugs are sold in buckets at market places are exposed to sunlight, including frozen food products that are attracted by huge flies.

He cautions that if nothing were urgently done by relevant government institutions to regulate drugs and food businesses in the country, the population is at risk at falling ill from what people consume.

Commenting on the importation of illegal and dangerous substances, he observes that most of the substances in question find their way through border entries, sea and airports.

He claims IDA-certified medical drugs which are mainly meant for recognized hospitals and clinics are seen in the hands of non-medical practitioners thus, posing the public at risk.

Mr. Boakai emphasizes that medical drugs and frozen products should always be stored under cool temperature to prevent losing their germane or potency.

He calls on Liberians to be careful in what they eat and to avoid substandard medication, while urging government to strengthen enforcement and monitoring power so that those involved in these practices are brought to book.