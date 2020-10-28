Liberia: Health Ministry Commends World Bank for 15 Ambulances

Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has lauded the World Bankfor continuously contributing to the country's health sector: Minister Jallah reportedly made the commendation after UNOPS handed over 15 ambulances to the Ministry of Health.

"On behalf of the President of theRepublic of Liberia, and the Ministry of Health and the IMS and all those who have beenparticipating in the Covid-19, I want to say thanks for this donation. We will ensure that theseambulances will be used for their intended purpose which is to service our people. So weaccept, and we want to thank UNOPS for the delivery and even taking up the responsibility toprocure these ambulances under the World Bank Project. We also want to thank the WorldBank and our local team for all the work that they do together to collaborate and coordinate tomake sure that these ambulances reach", the Minister is quoted in a UNOPS' release.

UNOPS says the 15 ambulances worth $870,222 were delivered on 23 October 2020 by the World Bank to the Ministry of Health to equip the ministry with needed logistics to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19. Liberia's first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 16, 2020.

Government of Liberia obtained funds from the World Bank to support Liberia's COVID-19Emergency Response Project, according to the release.

The Ministry of Health requested UNOPS to handle the procurement and delivery of the 15 ambulances. The ambulances have contributed to the government's efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery by ensuring continuous health services amidst the pandemic. It will also improve access to health and socio-economic support for vulnerable groups, including women and children.