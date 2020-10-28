Liberia: Health Ministry Commends World Bank for 15 Ambulances

27 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has lauded the World Bankfor continuously contributing to the country's health sector: Minister Jallah reportedly made the commendation after UNOPS handed over 15 ambulances to the Ministry of Health.

"On behalf of the President of theRepublic of Liberia, and the Ministry of Health and the IMS and all those who have beenparticipating in the Covid-19, I want to say thanks for this donation. We will ensure that theseambulances will be used for their intended purpose which is to service our people. So weaccept, and we want to thank UNOPS for the delivery and even taking up the responsibility toprocure these ambulances under the World Bank Project. We also want to thank the WorldBank and our local team for all the work that they do together to collaborate and coordinate tomake sure that these ambulances reach", the Minister is quoted in a UNOPS' release.

UNOPS says the 15 ambulances worth $870,222 were delivered on 23 October 2020 by the World Bank to the Ministry of Health to equip the ministry with needed logistics to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19. Liberia's first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 16, 2020.

Government of Liberia obtained funds from the World Bank to support Liberia's COVID-19Emergency Response Project, according to the release.

The Ministry of Health requested UNOPS to handle the procurement and delivery of the 15 ambulances. The ambulances have contributed to the government's efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery by ensuring continuous health services amidst the pandemic. It will also improve access to health and socio-economic support for vulnerable groups, including women and children.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.