Liberia: U.S. Warns of Heightened Risk of Violence

27 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government of the United States of America has issued Travel Advisory Level 3 on Liberia in the wake of the scheduled December 8, 2020 special senatorial election, warning of frequently planned and spontaneous demonstrations and rallies that may turn violent.

The Embassy of the United States in Monrovia urges American citizens here to exercise increased caution due to the upcoming election and crime.

"Violent crime, such as armed robbery, is common, particularly in urban areas and on public beaches. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious crimes", the alert published Tuesday by the embassy details.

It specifically warns that the U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens outside greater Monrovia at night, and that U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling outside the capital or between counties after dark except travel to and from the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County.

Recent electoral rallies both in Monrovia and other parts of the country had characterized by violence, including stone-throwing and machete-waving, sometimes resulting to injuries.

The Liberia National Police has made very few or no arrest at all in most of these violence that have a potential to obstruct free, fair and credible election.

