Liberia: APM Terminals Ordered to Provide Iron Gate, Armchairs as Punishment

The Liberian Senate has mandated the APM Terminals to provide and install 64 units of protective iron bars to classroom windows, and provide at least 200 pieces of armchairs for students at the William V.S. Tubman High School as punishment against the company.

It can be recalled that the ordered APM Terminals to perform "community service" at the William V. S. Tubman High School on 12th Street, Sinkor, as a reasonable sanction.

APM Terminals is accused of disrespecting a Senate committee which was looking into a case between the company and the Dock Workers. The Senate's sanction against the company on Wednesday, 14 October followed a contempt hearing against the company for having disrespected the Senate Labor Committee.

The company's management team and its law Cllr. Golba Elliot of Sherman and Sherman Law Firm made an apology to the Senate in regards to their recent behavior before the full plenary of the Liberian Senate.

The President Pro - Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert T. Chie recently set up an Ad Hoc Committee headed by Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown, mandating the team to work out details of the community service to be carried out by APM Terminals.

The ad hoc committee was also to further look into the complaints of the employees against the Management of the APM Terminals.

Members of the ad hoc committee included Senator Conmany B. Wesseh of River Gee as Co-chair, and Senators Saa Joseph, Steve Zargo, Morris Saytumah as members.

The committee held a meeting with the Management of APM Terminals, the representatives of the aggrieved workers and the authorities at the William V. S. Tubman High School and made appropriate recommendations to the leadership of the Senate which were endorsed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the complaints of the employees against the Management of the APM Terminals, the ad hoc committee took due cognizance of the appointment of a new Minister of Labor. According to the committee, the new minister has assured the Senate's leadership that he is making, as a matter of high priority, the investigation and resolution of the labor dispute between the Management of the APM Terminals and its workers.

On the basis of his assurance, the Senate leadership urges the Minister of Labor to oversee the conduct of an impartial investigation and resolution of the employees' complaints in an expeditious manner.

In accordance with Article 44 of the Constitution of Liberia and Rules 60 and 61 of the Senate Standing Rules, the Liberian Senate held the APM Terminals in contempt for obstructing the Legislative functions of the Senate Standing Committee on Labor and, on 7 October, found the company guilty.