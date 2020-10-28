Ghana: Olympics Snatch Allies' Skipper

28 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Wonder Club Accra Great Olympics have snapped up former Inter Allies skipper Michel Otu, on a one-year contract after he impressed handlers of the club during trials.

Otu's inclusion is currently the only high profile addition for the Dade boys ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

His arrival at the side, according to head coach of the side Daniel Annor Walker, is one that excites him.

Describing him as a fantastic midfielder, coach Walker told the Times Sports last Friday after the player helped his side to a 3-0 victory over second division side Rising Star Football Academy at the McDan La Town Park, that his inclusion together with Gladson Awako and the young ones he has, would help his team a lot.

"He is a fantastic player to watch. When he came and I saw him, I was really happy with his style of play and asked management for his services, and he has been signed to help us."

The 23-year-old, who excelled at lower tier side Unistar Academy some three seasons ago, earning him a trial stint with Scottish giants - Hearts of Midlothian, believes the Olympics platform is one huge one that can help push him to the top.

"Great Olympics is a big club with a massive following, who are always expectant and want results. I believe together with my new teammates we will be able to grind the results to make the fans happy although I reckon it would not come that easy," he told this paper.

The team has targeted a top-five finishing and believes with full commitment, dedication and hard work on the part of the playing body coupled with an unflinching support from the management and supporters, that target is achievable.

He is likely to be joined by his former teammate and goalkeeper at Inter Allies Saed Salifu, who is currently holding talks with the club.

