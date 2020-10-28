Ghana: Match Commissioners Set to Undergo Training Friday

28 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will this Friday organise a one-day training course for Match Commissioners at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

This is part of the preparations towards the 2020/2021 league season that kicks off on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Friday's course is for Match Commissioners (MCs) in the Ghana Premier League, Division One League and the Women's Premier League.

Key areas of importance which will be looked at during the course include; how to use the Competition Management System (CMS) effectively, role of a Match Commissioner, conducting technical meetings and report writing and new amendments to the Laws of the Game.

The rest are: concept and interpretations of the Laws of the Game, GFA Statues and Regulations as well as integrity values and principles.

GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and members of the Executive Council are expected to attend.

