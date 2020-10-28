Zimbabwe: No Preferential Treatment, Court Tells Ex-Minister

28 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe yesterday dismissed former Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo's application to have his bail reporting conditions scrapped, saying the courts will not discriminate against accused persons.

He said they had received a number of similar applications from prominent people "seeking preferential treatment" from the court, but these should be discouraged as the courts do not discriminate.

Moyo, who was ordered to report to the police thrice a week, had applied for variation of his bail reporting conditions, saying they were costly and making it difficult for him to plan for business that needs time beyond two days.

"Relaxation of bail under such circumstances can only be made based on changed circumstances. Reporting conditions are made for the police to account for the accused between court sessions.

"The condition were not agreed on condition that they will be altered. Varying the bail conditions will defeat the purpose, as it was agreed that they will remain until the matter is finalised."

Mr Michael Reza told the court that the docket was complete and they were waiting for one other element that needed two weeks of investigations.

He said they were expecting to furnish Moyo with a trial date on November 17 when he returns to court.

Moyo is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

