Zimbabwe: Three Cops Arrested for Stealing 79 Clothing Bales

28 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Three police officers from Mutare have been arrested for allegedly stealing 79 of the 143 smuggled clothing bales they had intercepted.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night confirmed the arrest of the trio. "The police can confirm the arrest of detective Assistant Inspector R. Arovishi, Detective Sergeant K. Mushwete and Detective C. Chidakwa for criminal abuse of duty as public officers under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were working closely with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit on the matter.

According to police, the trio intercepted a truck with 143 bales at around 1am on October 19.

The accused are said to have connived with Edward Muhamba to steal part of the contraband and they stored 79 bales at the latter's garage in the eastern border city.

The remaining 67 were surrendered to police and the three accused officers got US$2 000 from Muhamba.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the offence came to light after the police officers failed to honour some of the terms of the agreement with Muhamba who then made a police report.

The 79 bales were recovered at Muhamba's garage leading to the arrest of the trio.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.