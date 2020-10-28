Zimbabwe: Land Baron Trial Date Set

28 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE trial of a director of Delatfin Investment (Pvt) Ltd, Felix Munyaradzi on fraud charges, arising from alleged double sale of residential stands, is expected to open next month at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

Munyaradzi allegedly duped Mr Delish Nguwaya of his residential stands in Sandton Park, Harare.

Harare Magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe set November 12 as Munyaradzi's trial date. Munyaradzi, who was granted $55 000 bail by the High Court coupled with other stringent conditions, is facing a number of allegations involving the sale of State land and unserviced stands. Munyaradzi allegedly duped a number of people, including Mr Nguwaya, Epworth schoolteacher Mrs Maria Gabaza, senior police officer Commissioner Erasmus Makodza and Harare man Mr Ronald Dondo in botched deals for residential stands.

In the matter, Delatfin Investment (Pvt) Ltd allegedly entered into a deal with Mr Nguwaya in 2015 in which Mr Nguwaya would swap his Toyota Prado for stands in Mt Hampden.

Delatfin Investment gave Mr Nguwaya three residential stands -- No 1572, 1516 and 1471 -- in Sandton Park, Mt Hampden worth US$50 000. Mr Nguwaya then surrendered his Prado (registration ADQ 3688) and the two parties signed an agreement of sale on February 2, 2018. It is alleged that Munyaradzi then sold the same stands to other people.

