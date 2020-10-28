Zimbabwe: President Assents to Ag, NPA Laws

President Mnangagwa last week signed into law the Attorney-General's Office Amendment Act and the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Act to bring the two laws in line with the Constitution.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced in last Friday's Government Gazette.

The AG Office's Amendment Act now provides for the appointment by the President of Deputy Attorneys-General and the AG will now chair the AG's Office Board.

Ministries and other Government departments are now barred from employing lawyers to render legal services related to the AG's Office without the approval of the AG while lawyers already employed by ministries are now deemed to be on secondment from the AG's Office.

The NPA Amendment Act will provide for the appointment of Deputy Prosecutors-General to assist the Prosecutor- General and restructure the NPA Board.

A new position of Secretary to the authority has also been created by the new law.

The new structure of the NPA Board will see the PG and his or her deputy cease to be chairperson and deputy chairperson of the board.

The new Board now consists of the Prosecutor-General, a person who has been or is qualified to be a judge of the High Court or Supreme Court, appointed by the Justice Minister after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission, a Commissioner of the Civil Service Commission appointed by the Chairperson of the CSC.

Five members will be appointed by the Justice Minister of these five two shall be persons employed in the ministries responsible for justice and finance.

The President will also appoint from the membership of the board a chairperson and deputy chairperson, who shall be of different genders.

The secretary to the authority shall be the secretary to the board of the NPA.