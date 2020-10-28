Somalia: Thousands in Somaliland Protest Against French Cartoons

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Burao, in the self declared nation of Somaliland on Tuesday calling for a boycott of French products and burning an effigy of President Emanuel Macron after he defended cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

The protesters burned the French flag as they chanted "boycott french products" and burned pictures of President Macron.

Protesters included city traders who said they would stop importing goods from France.

The French boycott campaign has spread to many Arab countries, following President Macron's remarks following the assassination of a teacher who showed a picture of the Prophet Mohammed.

The French president's comments on Islam have already led to a diplomatic showdown with Turkey. Macron said the teacher was killed because the Islamist wants our future,"