Rwanda Fully Supports UN Reform for Efficiency, Transparency - Biruta

Rwanda fully supports the UN reform process launched by the Secretary General in order to make the organization more efficient in its action, more transparent in its management and more responsive to crises, according to Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Vincent Biruta.

He said this on Monday, October 26, during the high-level meeting at the margin of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on the "Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations."

Biruta assured António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and others, that as countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations, it is a moment to reflect on the achievements of the UN system, "while we renew our commitment to the founding aspirations of our organization."

Today, more than ever, Biruta said, the world needs a strong UN and effective collaboration to overcome global crises. Indeed, he said, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the interconnected nature of global threats.

"These uncertain times have demonstrated how crucial multilateral institutions are to our collective health, security and prosperity," Biruta said.

"In that regard, Rwanda welcomes the adoption of the UN75 Declaration which stresses the need to work together to strengthen coordination and global governance for the common good of present and future generations."

Biruta urged that at the start of this UN decade of action, "we must continue to build strategic partnerships" to ensure an adequately funded and resourced multilateral system.

He noted that this will help "us" to overcome global challenges while delivering on the UN SDGs.

"To this extent, Rwanda fully supports the UN reform launched by the Secretary General in order to make the organization more efficient in its action, more transparent in its management and more responsive to crises," Biruta said.

"This process of sustaining and reforming multilateralism must also include a strong African voice."

According to Biruta, the 75th Anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations is an occasion to come together behind a renewed multilateralism in response to this pandemic, and "reaffirm our commitment to transform our world" into a more prosperous, just, equitable and peaceful place.

For the last few decades, there have been mounting calls for reforms of the UN. Among others, reform of the Security Council has been a subject of interest for many member states.

On Monday, other countries also pledged commitment to support for the reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The African Union position, through the Ezulwini Consensus, which defends increase in the number for the Security Council - two permanent members, with right to veto, and five non-permanent seats.

The Ezulwini Consensus is a position on international relations and reform of the UN agreed by the AU, which calls for a more representative and democratic Security Council, in which Africa, like all other world regions, is represented.

There have been calls for a stronger voice from the African continent to ensure the reflection of the interests of the continent within the decisions of the Security Council.