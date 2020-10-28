Nigeria: Raji, Tobechukwu Appointed As Media Officers for Eagles, Falcons

28 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Mr. Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles. He takes over from Mr. Toyin Ibitoye who has been in the post for five-and-half years.

Raji, presently the Group Manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group, started sports journalism as a freelancer with NTA Ile-Ife between 2003 - 2006 while studying at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

On graduation with Bachelor of Arts in English, he joined Radio Brila, Nigeria's first all-sport radio station in 2008.

He was a member of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Media Committee set up by the tournament sponsors, and is a certified management consultant and a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants.

Also on Tuesday, the NFF announced the appointment of Mrs Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu as the Media Officer of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons. She takes over from Miss Jane Onyinye Nweze.

Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu, popularly known as TobexSports, is an astute women football advocate and a writer with passion for domestic women's league.

A Federal Government scholar as the second best graduating student in Mass Communications at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, she holds a master's degree in the same discipline from the Lagos State University.

She's a former footballer herself, having played for clubs like Hamza Queens, Flamming Flamingos and Ibom Angels before pursuing her education further.

NFF's Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, praised Mr Ibitoye and Miss Nweze for excellent services rendered while they were with the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons respectively, and wished both of them good fortune in their future endeavours.

"Mr Ibitoye and Miss Nweze were superb to work with. They demonstrated excellent people skills and acuity, and were diligent, energetic and knowledgeable. We wish them the very best in their endeavours going forward," concludes Olajire.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.