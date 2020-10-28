South Africa: Covid-19 Gave Criminal Syndicates Control of the Tobacco Market - Let's Take Back Control

opinion

The lockdown ban on tobacco allowed the development of strong and sophisticated transborder criminal networks. If drastic action is not taken, more than 150 black tobacco farmers who are struggling to make a living in rural South Africa will soon go out of business.

As South Africa prepares to hear Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement this week, it is becoming increasingly clear that the country needs a new post-Covid-19 approach to the tobacco industry and the expanding illicit tobacco sector.

If drastic action is not taken soon, more than 150 black tobacco farmers who are struggling to make a living in rural South Africa will soon go out of business. I'm in the tobacco industry myself and interact regularly with farmers and other processors. And it is no understatement to say that our lives have been devastated by the economic consequences of the national lockdown, during which the legal sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products was banned for almost five months.

We are not the only ones in the tobacco sector who have suffered.

All the members of the sector's value chain organisation, the South Africa Tobacco Transformation Alliance - which includes the Black Tobacco Farmers'...