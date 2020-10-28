South Africa: Vigilant Police Arrest Suspect With Huge Number of Cell Tower Batteries in Barkly West

press release

Swift police response to alarms at two cell phone towers in Barkly West, at about 5am this morning 27 October 2020, led to a great arrest. The Barkly West SAPS, Frances Baard Cluster Task Team, Public Order Police and Flying Squad gave chase after the four suspects traveling in a Toyota Quantum Kombi.

The suspects fled into a nearby veld and one a 37-year-old male was arrested not far from the scene. The other three male suspects are still at large.

Police recovered 20 cell tower batteries from the Kombi which has an estimated value of R140 000-00. Police also confiscated the Toyota Quantum Kombi as it was allegedly utilized in the commission of a crime.

The suspect is from Tembisa in Gauteng province and was charged for business burglary and also under the Criminal Matters Amendments Act 18 of 2015 for essential infrastructure.

The suspect should be appearing in the Barkly West Magistrates Court soon. The investigation continues.