South Africa: Tearful Former Manager At Denel Claims VR Laser CEO Admitted to Gupta and Zuma Links in 2016

28 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

Former Denel manager Celia Malahlela claims VR Laser's CEO admitted during a 2016 meeting that the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma were furtive shareholders. By then, VR Laser held three lucrative contracts with the state-owned arms company. A tearful Malahlela testified that the admission was, for her, the end of the line.

One week ago, Duduzane Zuma went on the charm offensive during an interview on the show Trending SA on SABC 3.

The younger Zuma beamed in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and promised he would soon return to South Africa (which he did).

While somewhat coy, the businessman and arguable "wonder boy" among former president Jacob Zuma's supporters, along with his own fans, hinted at his future ambitions.

"I think everyone should have some role in politics," he said.

Little over a week later, the younger Zuma's reported share in VR Laser was raised at the State Capture Inquiry.

In 2016, the CEO of VR Laser allegedly confirmed that the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma held furtive stakes in the business.

By then, VR Laser boasted three lucrative contracts with government arms company Denel, including for armour plating and the production of hulls for military vehicles.

Celia Malahlela, former Denel...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.