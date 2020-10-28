South Africa: Tearful Former Manager At Denel Claims VR Laser CEO Admitted to Gupta and Zuma Links in 2016

analysis

Former Denel manager Celia Malahlela claims VR Laser's CEO admitted during a 2016 meeting that the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma were furtive shareholders. By then, VR Laser held three lucrative contracts with the state-owned arms company. A tearful Malahlela testified that the admission was, for her, the end of the line.

One week ago, Duduzane Zuma went on the charm offensive during an interview on the show Trending SA on SABC 3.

The younger Zuma beamed in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and promised he would soon return to South Africa (which he did).

While somewhat coy, the businessman and arguable "wonder boy" among former president Jacob Zuma's supporters, along with his own fans, hinted at his future ambitions.

"I think everyone should have some role in politics," he said.

Little over a week later, the younger Zuma's reported share in VR Laser was raised at the State Capture Inquiry.

In 2016, the CEO of VR Laser allegedly confirmed that the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma held furtive stakes in the business.

By then, VR Laser boasted three lucrative contracts with government arms company Denel, including for armour plating and the production of hulls for military vehicles.

Celia Malahlela, former Denel...