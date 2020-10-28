South Africa: North West NCOP Delegates Call for Consequences for Wrongdoing

document

In welcoming the North West delegation of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) today, the Premier of the North West Province, Prof Job Mogoro, outlined the challenges facing municipalities in the province. In particular, he highlighted the Auditor-General's reports reflecting worsening problems that are difficult to describe.

"These problems are difficult to describe, whether they are political or administrative, but they remain the same," Prof Mogoro said. He said intervention through Section 139 of the Constitution is made unwisely and as a result, problems of financial abuse and mismanagement are exacerbated. "Some improvements disappear immediately after the end of intervention," he added.

The NCOP delegation is in the province as part of Provincial Week 2020. The delegation was also briefed by the MEC for Finance, Mr Motlalepula Rosho, who highlighted various challenges and key interventions to improve municipalities' finances. Challenges include lack of accountability for how public funds are spent, over-reliance on consultants, disregard for supply chain management laws and regulations, and failure of district municipalities.

The Provincial Whip of the delegation, Mr Eric Landsman, called for political will to alleviate these challenges. He questioned the continued funding of unfilled positions. "Those responsible must be held accountable," he emphasised.

Members of the delegation were unanimous in their call for consequence management in municipalities where wrongdoing has been identified. Mr Thamsanqa Dododvu, who is part of the delegation, highlighted the need to ensure that municipalities are viable and functioning well in the province.

He again expressed concern about the long-term regression in most municipalities and their qualified audit outcomes. He questioned the role of the provincial government in terms of its constitutional mandate (Section 154) in light of these glaring challenges. He said Section 139 is not applied correctly, as it is used to settle political scores.

The Chief Whip of the North West Legislature, Mr Paul Sebego, also expressed serious concern about ongoing qualified audit outcomes in most municipalities. He called for a review of legislation on the powers and functions of legislatures. "Appointment of people who are not qualified is exacerbating the problem," he said.