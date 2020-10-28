South Africa: Tshwane Council to Return Amid Political Deadlock and Service Delivery Crunch

27 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The DA and ANC agree the City of Tshwane has serious service delivery challenges, but they disagree on who's responsible and how to respond. The Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that the councillors must return to work after the city was placed under administration earlier in the year, but the political deadlock and its effect on residents is unlikely to end soon.

After almost eight months without work, councillors in the City of Tshwane will resume their responsibilities and potentially elect new city leaders after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld a high court decision that said councillors should resume control of the city pending a Constitutional Court hearing.

The drawn-out legal battle began after the Gauteng government dissolved the city council and placed Tshwane under administration in March 2020. The DA successfully appealed in the high court, which declared the province's decision irrational and invalid.

The provincial government, ANC and EFF took the matter to the Constitutional Court, but the DA, which led Tshwane before a political deadlock left the city without a mayor, mayoral committee and municipal manager, went to court to argue that the judgment that overturned the dissolution and appointment of administrators...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.