South Africa: Tshwane Council to Return Amid Political Deadlock and Service Delivery Crunch

analysis

The DA and ANC agree the City of Tshwane has serious service delivery challenges, but they disagree on who's responsible and how to respond. The Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that the councillors must return to work after the city was placed under administration earlier in the year, but the political deadlock and its effect on residents is unlikely to end soon.

After almost eight months without work, councillors in the City of Tshwane will resume their responsibilities and potentially elect new city leaders after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld a high court decision that said councillors should resume control of the city pending a Constitutional Court hearing.

The drawn-out legal battle began after the Gauteng government dissolved the city council and placed Tshwane under administration in March 2020. The DA successfully appealed in the high court, which declared the province's decision irrational and invalid.

The provincial government, ANC and EFF took the matter to the Constitutional Court, but the DA, which led Tshwane before a political deadlock left the city without a mayor, mayoral committee and municipal manager, went to court to argue that the judgment that overturned the dissolution and appointment of administrators...